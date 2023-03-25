Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,775.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,884.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,830.86. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.
