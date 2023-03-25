SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

