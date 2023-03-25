SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

