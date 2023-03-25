SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $328.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

