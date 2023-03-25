SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

