SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,702 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NOW worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

