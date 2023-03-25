SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,926 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 981,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.