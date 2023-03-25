SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

