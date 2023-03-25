SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

