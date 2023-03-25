SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,332.1% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 330,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 307,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

