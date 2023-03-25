SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.06. 6,104,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,046. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.