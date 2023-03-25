SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

