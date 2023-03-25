SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.95 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 420,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,491.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,197 shares of company stock worth $449,118. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.