SelfKey Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.