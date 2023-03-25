Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Raised by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Shell by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

