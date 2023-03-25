Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.94. 13,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Shoprite Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Shoprite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.