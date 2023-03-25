Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.1 %

WYN stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.80. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 442.50 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of £101.16 million, a PE ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

About Wynnstay Group

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,477.02). Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading

