SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,756 shares of company stock worth $1,330,276 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.