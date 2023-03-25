SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 0.4%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.66). 129,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 849,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.66).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £373.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,690.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Max Vermoken bought 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,792.80 ($2,201.65). 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

