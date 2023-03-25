Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,905,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

