Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust accounts for 0.1% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

