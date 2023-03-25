Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.08.

SPG opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

