Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Get Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF

About Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $782,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation while applying a downside convexity option overlay strategy. QQD was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.