SingularityNET Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $544.92 million and $135.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47292237 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $162,948,976.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

