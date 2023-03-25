Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,042.21

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,042.21 ($37.36) and traded as low as GBX 2,902 ($35.64). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($35.86), with a volume of 208,522 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($61.40) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smurfit Kappa Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,430 ($42.12) to GBX 3,400 ($41.75) in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,229.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,042.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a €1.08 ($1.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,880.13%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

