Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.26

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.26 and traded as low as $37.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,877. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

