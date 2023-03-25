Sourceless Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $215.47 million and approximately $7.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00199639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,683.66 or 1.00052695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01001158 USD and is up 21.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

