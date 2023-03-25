Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.76

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.76 and traded as low as $37.56. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 39,617 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,495 shares of company stock worth $345,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

