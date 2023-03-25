SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. SP Plus accounts for about 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SP opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

