SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

