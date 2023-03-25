SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.65. 9,253,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,537. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

