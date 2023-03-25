SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Decreased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

