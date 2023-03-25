SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.90

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 36741480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

