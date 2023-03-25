Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Spok worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $202 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

