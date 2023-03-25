SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,557. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

