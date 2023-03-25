Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 1.9%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Starpharma Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About Starpharma

(Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

Further Reading

