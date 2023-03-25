Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 1.9%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Starpharma Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.
