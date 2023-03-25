Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Down 1%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.