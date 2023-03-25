StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

DGLY stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

