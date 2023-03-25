StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of EVOL opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.