StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.