StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

