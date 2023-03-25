StockNews.com Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BRKR stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $76.81.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

