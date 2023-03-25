StockNews.com Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

