StockNews.com Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Strong-Buy”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE CIR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

