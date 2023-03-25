StockNews.com Upgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Hold

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.69.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
