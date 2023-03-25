Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

