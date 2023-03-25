Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

