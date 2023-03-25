Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 4,331 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,046,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $70.92 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

