Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.14 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

