Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

