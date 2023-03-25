Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

